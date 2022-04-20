Questions for Kibuli, Kitende on opening day of USSSA football

There was opening day drama for record champions Kibuli and record chasers St Mary’s SS Kitende as both survived losses by the skin of their teeth during the opening day of the post-primary football championship in Arua City.

Both Kibuli and Kitende, who share 20 national trophies, almost ended their opening games in tears.

First it was Kitende, who played majestically like favourites against little-known Iki-Iki SS from Namutumba. They almost scored the opener in the first minute.

But when the dust settled and Iki-Iki crawled into the game, it was a nail-biting affair only calmed by Charles Lwanga’s calmly taken goal after leaving the goalkeeper crawling on fours.

But Ali Muyinda, Iki-Iki’s coach, made tactical switches introducing pacy wingers who finally overpowered the Kitende defenders for an equalizer with five minutes to play. For the remainder of the game, Kitende lived dangerously as the fans sided with the minnows.

“It is only the opening game. We have a chance to correct our errors in the next game,” Edward Golola, Kitende head coach said. For Iki-Iki, Muyinda even dared to dream.

“We came prepared to go for the East African games and this is a dream start for us,” Muyinda said.

The top four teams are expected to represent Uganda in the East African games in Tanzania.

For Kibuli, it was all down to an own goal from Eric Tumwine as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Westville. The little known school giant killers took an early lead from Victor Edema and were only let down with an equalizer at the death.

The only big win of the day was reserved for Dynamic SS Ssonde, a wildcard representative from Mukono, who beat Lakeside 3-0. Allan Anyau, Jimmy Mube and Alex Yiga each helped the side with a goal in the thumping win.