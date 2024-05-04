Red Eagles must awaken from slumber for desperate Busoga

It is rather perplexing to witness a team boasting budding and tested talent such as golden boot contender Isaac Wagoina, Alpha Ssali, Ramsay Kawooya and Issa Lumu failing lay down the marker this season.

Express' inability to engage in any title talk this season has focused many at Wankulukuku press the panic button with no light at the end of the tunnel.

The Red Eagles' ninth slot (32 points from 25 matches) in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has everything to do with the club's poor decisions and twice parting with coaches James Odoch and Alex Isabirye this term.

It would be unjust to place the entirety of Express' current mess solely on current coach Baker Mbowa's shoulders, although he has won just once since joining on March 5.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with relegation threatened Busoga United (22 points from 25 matches in 13th) at Wankulukuku, Mbowa is limited to salvaging pride - and he knows the ire he can draw from the impatient fans if he fails to get maximum points.

As the pressure intensifies on Mbowa, the diminished morale of Express players ought to be boast else they risk giving less like they have done all season - posting nine wins and 11 losses.

Formerly a behemoth of Ugandan football, Express' current state reveals a squad that appears disorganized, lacking a cohesive plan, innovative ideas, a clear identity and a solid structure.

With the seven-time league winners heading to Kitende on Wednesday to face holders Vipers, it's ample time they increased on their 32-goal tally and avoid conceding more than the 30 goals they have so far let in this far.

Mission possible

Brian Ssenyondo's second-placed Kitara have a less daunting assignment to finish off today when they visit Pajule Lions who they trounced 3-1 in the first leg of the semifinal of the Stanbic Uganda Cup in Masindi last week.

A goal each from Solomon Okwalinga, Denis Omedi and Frank Tumwesigye handed the Royals firm hopes of a league and cup double in their second season in top flight football.

Martin Wokorach scored a consolation for dark horses Pajule Lions to keep their chances of overturning the deficit alive since away goals rule apply in this competition.

No one gave the Northern regional league side any outside chance but they have gallantly ejected UPDF (round of 64), Nsambya (32), Simba (16), Pakwach (quarterfinals) to earn a bettor's chance.

The overall winner faces either Bul or NEC that played the other semifinal return leg yesterday at Lugogo in the finals.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Sunday at 3pm

Express vs. Busoga United, Wankulukuku

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinal second leg at 3pm