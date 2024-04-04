Referee Nabadda knocks at World Cup door after Paris call

Refereeing in Uganda has come under intense scrutiny of late due to poor calls in the local leagues and match officials failing to make the continental and global stage grades.

But Fifa referee Shamirah Nabadda is shedding a glimmer of hope in the department after landing a call to officiate at the 2024 Olympics.

The global event will be held between July and August in Paris, France. The women’s football tournament is scheduled for July 25-August 10 and the men’s from July 24 to August 9.

Nabadda is one of the six reserve referees who have been chosen among the 89 match officials from 45 countries. A total of 21 referees, 42 assistant referees and 20 match officials have been summoned alongside the six.

The 29-year-old is among four African female referees called for the summer tournament. The others are Zambian Diana Chikotesha and Moroccan duo Jermoumi Fatihaare and trailblazing Bouchra Karboubi.

The latter was part of the officials that officiated in the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

World Cup preps

Fifa noted that while the officials have been selected for the Olympics, they’re being prepared and monitored for the men's and women’s Fifa World Cups in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

“While the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 are this year’s flagship football competitions, for the selected match officials they represent the next important step on the road to the Fifa World Cup 26 and the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027,” Fifa stated.

The officials will be assessed by Fifa referees' experts. They'll be trained and polished on using the goal‑line technology and the video assistant referee’s systems including the newly-introduced semi‑automated offside technology.

Nabadda earned her Fufa badge in 2016 and upgraded to Fifa two years later. She has officiated at several continental interclub matches before being summoned for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the Caf Women’s Champions League last year.

Factfile

Name: Shamirah Nabadda

Age: 29

Profession in football - referee

2016-17: Fufa Referee

November 2017 to date: Fifa referee