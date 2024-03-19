Routine wins for FWSL sides in Cup

Top division sides Kampala Queens (KQ) set up a Round of 16 home draw with She Maroons after they both ousted lower division sides Dynamic Jjeza and Golden Impact respectively from the Fufa Women Cup over the weekend.

Monica Nakayiwa scored the lone goal as last year’s finalists She Maroons won away in Mukono against the Buganda Region side.

KQ, on the other hand, started wastefully in Bukerere but eventually blew away Dynamic 4-0 courtesy of first half goals from Lillian Mutuuzo, Lillian Kasuubo and Judith Sanyu plus an 89th minute effort from Anita Namata.





The first round Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) clash between KQ and She Maroons ended in a 5-1 win for the former. The latter will return to MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo at a yet to be communicated date without their striker Kasuubo who is on loan at KQ.





Another interesting fixture in the next round pits Makerere University at home to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals after they both knocked out non-league side Boni Consil 3-0 and Elite League (FWEL)’s Isra Academy in Kisaasi 3-2 respectively.





Rines travelled to Mbale to beat Highway 7-3 and set up a home tie with FWEL side Tooro Queens, who went through after Soroti and fellow FWEL side Ehcos failed to turn up for a home game.





Lady Doves beat Mporororo Queens 2-0 courtesy of goals from Babirye Aisha and Norah Alupo but have to wait for the fixture between Entebbe Pride and Uganda Martyrs High School as the latter asked for a postponement after some of their players travelled to Ghana with the U-20 national team for the African Games.





The same applies to FWEL side Byafaayo Queens who beat Kawempe Muslim’s Jr side 2-1. Their next opponent comes from the match between Tagy and Kawempe’s senior side, which also had some key players travel to Ghana.

Rematch. UCU's Sandra Kisakye (L) will be looking to be a pain in the foot of Makerere's defence when they meet again in the next round of the Fufa Women Cup. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

Wakiso Hill also had a field day as Lango Queens did not turn up at home and now have a home game against Moyo Stars, who had a walkover too after Gyco Girls failed to travel from Gulu.





The final FWSL team Asubo beat Goldstar 3-0 to set up a home draw with Kabalore-based FWEL side She Geme, who beat Uganda Martyrs’ Junior side 2-1 in Lubaga on Saturday.





FUFA WOMEN CUP

Round of 32 Draws – Select results

• Highway Ladies 3:7 Rines SS

• Lango Queens (didn’t travel) vs. Wakiso Hill

• Mpororo Queens 0-2 Lady Doves

• Goldstar 0:3 Asubo Ladies

• Golden Impact 0:1 She Maroons

• Dynamic Jjeza 0-4 Kampala Queens

• Boni Consil Girls 0-3 Makerere University