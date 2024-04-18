Royal dance awaits Vipers

Without wanting to tempt fate, the Kitara vs. Vipers fierce clash on Friday at Masindi must reproduce the drama and tension in equal measure if last Sunday's Stanbic Uganda Cup experience is anything to go by.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League title shaping contest is a buffet of the growing rivalry, officiating mistrust and a bit of bragging rights between table leaders Kitara and third-placed holders Vipers.

Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo envisages a ruthless charged onslaught from the wounded Vipers that are at a risk of going trophyless if they suffer the ignominy of defeat again at Masindi Stadium.

"The key lesson we learned from the Sunday victory is that we have to be more prepared for the next task and the team has to be proactive.

"I guess Vipers are going to be throwing everything at us. Getting a double over reigning kings Vipers would mean we are fit for the title challenge and that we can compete with the very best in the country," Ssenyondo revealed.

In the Cup game, former Vipers forward Paul Mucureezi netted a brace and promised the same ammunition in Friday's game as the Kabalega Boys aim for a maiden double.

"It is up to Mucureezi to step up again and lift the team to show that he is the best. At this point, he shouldn't do it only against Vipers but in every remaining game for the club," Ssenyondo added.

Vipers Issa Mubiru (R) protects the ball from SC Villa winger Peter Onzima. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Now or never

Vipers, 42 points from 22 matches, won the corresponding fixture at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, in a duel that was laden with officiating controversy and some commendable level of entertainment that may be repeated.

The sizable home crowd that acts as the 12th player has been vital in Kitara's amazing run to the top with 44 points from 23 matches but Vipers boss Richard Wasswa believes they have what it takes to silence them.

"We are ready for their big crowds because most of our players have ever played in crowded stadiums. It's up to my players to show their character on the pitch. We anticipate that all teams are going to come all out because this is a do or tie tie," Wasswa said.

There are unmissable subplots in this crunch tie that will have fans on their toes all evening, none bigger than Kitara's attacking trio of Jude Ssemugabi, Denis Omedi and Living Kabon.

They are expected to constantly probe the Vipers backline of Issa Mubiru, Hillary Mukundane, Rogers Torach and Ashraf Mandela.

The other fascinating scenario would be how the hosts' backline of Donato Okello, Jasper Aheebwa, Dudu Ramathan and Benjamin Nyakoojo will take Vipers' laude attack force of Yunus Sentamu, Eric Kambale and Milton Karisa.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday

Kitara vs. Vipers, 4pm (Masindi)

Kitara vs. Vipers last four meetings