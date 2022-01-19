Rwandan woman referee creates Africa Cup of Nations history

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga gestures during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 18, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mukansanga created history after the previous 32 editions of the flagship African tournament from 1957 were refereed exclusively by men.

Rwandan Salima Mukansanga became the first woman to referee an Africa Cup of Nations match when she oversaw the Group B clash between Guinea and Zimbabwe in Yaounde on Tuesday.  

