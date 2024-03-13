Rwothomio rediscovers scoring boots in time for NEC's final push

West Nile-born bubbly striker Cromwell Rwothomio has always had it. His scoring touch made him a must-have jewel at Paidha Blacks Stars and later with URA.

It earned him a dream move to Vipers and earned him a Uganda Cranes stint that unfortunately didn't last long.

After a regrettable bout of self destruction, Rwothomio is gradually regaining his groove at Hussein Mbabazi's new league entrants NEC that are tearing apart early predictions to valiantly contend for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

It is only now that fourth-placed NEC, with 34 points from 20 matches are causing a stir, that Rwothomio's shimmering potential is seemingly being fulfilled.

Only Muhammad Shaban (11 goals), Nelson Senkatuka (11), Denis Omedi, Fred Amaku (nine), Isaac Wagoina (nine) have netted more than Rwothomio's eight strikes for next this season.

Rwothomio has been through a lot to get this second shot at redemption.

Nursing hurting goal droughts and injuries at Vipers. Sent packing at URA after a promising goal scoring spell and also reportedly flirting with voodooism accusations with former teammates.

Blessed with agility and brawn, Rwothomio netted for NEC in last week's 1-0 away win over Gaddafi and is expected to be the focal point in attack as the Lugogo based side hosts Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons that held leaders Kitara, on Wednesday.

His impressive performances have helped propel the Soldier Boys in the upper echelons of the table and should give the Maroons backline of Fredrick Kigozi, Denis Rukundo, Patrick Bayiga and Jacob Okao a run for their money.

So sombre is NEC's quest that the 3-0 home defeat to KCCA on February 28 was the only aberration in NEC’s resurgent form in the last three matches.

For starters, NEC edged Maroons 1-0 in November last year at Luzira in the first battle of the gun men and remains favourites against the Prison warders that are sixth in the log with 31 points from 20 matches.

Red Mist

At Wankulukuku, Express will host Wakiso Giants in the battle of the 'sick men of the league' with the former placed eighth with 29 points and reeling from defeat to SC Villa while the latter is a dismal 12th in the table with 20 points after being subdued 4-0 by Vipers at Kitende on Sunday.