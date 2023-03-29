Rwothomio shock return embodies Isabirye's new dawn

With the Caf Champions League done as a contest for Vipers, coach Alex Isabirye will take the last Group F tie with Guinean side Horoya tomorrow in Mali as another opportune moment to polish all his guns.

Vipers, trailing with two points from five matches, left aboard Ethiopian Airlines yesterday without the Uganda Cranes trio of Livingstone Mulondo, Siraje Ssentamu and Rogers Torich.

The travelling contingent also missed several other pivotal players like Fabien Mutombora, Yunius Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Marvin Youngman.



Isabirye threw up a surprise, including troubled striker Cromwell Rwothomio in the traveling party and to a large extent, casting hope of rehabilitating many disheartened players in the Vipers dressing room.

Temperamental forward Rwothomio's troubles started off immediately he was recruited from URA to fill the void left behind by departed striker Cesar Manzoki at the start of the season, nursing a 10-match goalless run under Brazilian Roberto Oliveira before being completely frozen out of the team by his successor Beto Bianchi.

"Cromwel Rwothomio is fully back in the squad after overcoming his personal problems that saw him sit out for two months," the club website stated.



Yet insiders reveal that Rwothomio cited a possible witchhunt at the club and reportedly sought to be loaned out to Arua Hill in his native West Nile in January to which club director Lawrence Mulindwa objected.



According to Kitende insiders, Mulindwa was already nauseated by the misdemeanour of a couple of Vipers players like midfielder David Bagoole and chose to 'punish' Rwothomio by keeping him in the cold.



Isabirye, who reportedly wanted to ensare Rwothomio while still Bul coach, now hopes the pacy forward has an essential role to play in his Vipers revolution over the remainder of the season, and will subject him to a stringent mindset adjustment test.



A renowned man-manager, Isabirye has made it open that his success at Kitende will largely depend on how fast he can literally get into the players' heads and reawaken their fighting spirit and potential.

Rwothomio can be a useful presence for the Venoms in Bamako with first-choice striker Senamu missing and will be hoping to kick on from there to steer Isabirye's team to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup double quest.

Isabirye already salvaged some pride for Vipers with a compelling performance in the 1-all draw with group leaders Raja Casablanca at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende a fortnight ago and a decent result against a Horoya side reeling from a 7-0 thrashing by Simba will do him more good.

News also filtered through that skipper and isabirye's close confidante Milton Karisa has also resumed training following a four-week injury layoff which ultimately offers the five-time league winners belief ahead of their next league match against Maroons at Luzira on April 5.

VIPERS TRAVELLING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alfred Mudekereza, Jack Komakech

Defenders: Hilary Mukundane, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Bashir Asiku

Midfielders: Bright Anukani, Olivier Osomba, Ibrahim Orit, Abdu Karim Watambala, Abdu Lumala, Serge Robert Mwenge.

Forwards: Cromwel Rwothomio, Najib Yiga, Martin Kizza, Abubakar Lawal, Desire Tety

Caf Champions League

Friday, 7pm