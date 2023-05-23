Saka signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, saying the Premier League club is the "right place to make the next step" in his blossoming career.

The England forward played a pivotal role in the club's unsuccessful title push this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and providing 11 assists.

Saka joined Arsenal as an eight year old and has featured in all of the team's Premier League matches over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old said he was at the ideal club to improve even further after emerging as one of Arsenal's key players.

"I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that's why I'm happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things," he said on Tuesday.

"For me, it's about achieving my personal ambitions -- how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out.

"Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff."

London-born Saka, who made his Arsenal debut in 2018, said the club were moving in the right direction despite missing out on the Premier League title this year.

The Gunners topped the table for much of the season but stumbled in the home stretch as Manchester City collected their third consecutive title.

They are guaranteed to finish second and will play Champions League football next season for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

"Time is on our side," said Saka. "You can look at our team and a lot of the players are young. We're hungry, and a lot of us haven't won trophies at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta welcomed the new deal, which will reportedly keep Saka with the Gunners until 2027.

"Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future," said the Spaniard.