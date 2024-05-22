SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: Kitende out, Nabirye powers Kawempe to semis

Kawempe Muslim skipper Shadia Nabirye led by example on Wednesday as she carted her school to the ongoing semifinals of the 2024 Caf African Schools Championship in Zanzibar.

Nabirye’s goal against South Africa on Tuesday was only enough to earn the Uganda and Cecafa representative a point but her strikes the next day counted big time.

Nabirye started her day with a brilliant solo effort from Uganda’s half in the 6th minute to beat Togolese keeper Assama Ousmane with a ferocious low shot for the opener.

But if anyone thought Nabirye’s beauty was all that Kawempe had, Cynthia Kirenga launched an unbelievable halfway stunner to seal the result.

The move started after Tracy Nanabalanzi conquered her opponent on the left before setting Kirenga for that glorious moment.

Nabirye was at it again in the second match with Kawempe’s opening goal against Gambia as Berinda Nabawanuka sealed the win later.

The two identical 2-0 wins over Togo and Gambia sent Kawempe to seven points, top of Group B. They will face the second-placed team in Group A today ahead of the finals later in the afternoon.

In the boys’ championship, Ugandan representative St. Mary’s Kitende were dumped out after picking only one point from their two games.

Kitende lost to hosts Tanzania 1-0 in their opening game of Group A before playing out to a goalless draw against Senegal. Tanzania went through in the three-team Group A with four points thanks to their win over Kitende while Senegal leapt to the semifinals as second with two points from the two goalless draws.

A win for Kawempe this morning will guarantee them at least $ 150,000 (about Shs572m) in prize.

The tournament winner will receive $300,000 (Shs1.14b) while the losing finalist will get $200,000.

About 40% of the respective prizes will be awarded in cash while the rest will be channelled to development projects.

Caf African Schools Championship – Girls

South Africa 1-1 Kawempe

Gambia 0 - 2 Kawempe

Kawempe 2-0 Togo

Boys

Tanzania 1-0 Kitende