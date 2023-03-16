Sempigi relishing physical battle with KCCA

Mbarara City coach Sadiq Sempigi anticipates KCCA will have to vigorously dig in their heels if they are to blow away his charges in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 contest on Friday at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Sempigi acknowledges that KCCA's home is a daunting destination for even the top flight of teams but they are not deterred to die trying to step up an upset for Morley Byekwaso's team.

"Of course it won't be easy at Lugogo but we set a target for our team to outperform last year's semi-final finish. It is not a walk in the pack to beat KCCA (ten-time Uganda Cup winners) but if we play according to our set out plan and work as a unit, we can pull it off," Sempigi told Daily Monitor.

Whereas Mbarara City overran lowly Admin FC 1-0 at the round of 32, KCCA blitzed past Fufa Big League (FBL) side Kataka 3-0 in Mbale to storm this stage with goals from Allan Okello, Rogers Mato and Simon Kankonde.

"They have big name players but they are angels not to make mistakes. It will be a tight affair that we are going to go all out with our attacking quartet of Bronson Nsubuga, Henry Kitegenyi, Jamil Nvule and Jude Ssemugabi," Sempigi added.

The Ankole Lions, known for their aggressive and direct style of play, are firmly in contention to return to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League next season and occupy the third slot on the FBL table, three points off leaders Kitara.

"We have an enviable squad depth to enable us to compete on both fronts. The Calvary match was postponed to give us ample time to focus on eliminating KCCA and we must make it count," revealed Sempigi.

Byekwaso wary of Lions

Encounters between KCCA and Mbarara City are always one to savour and results usually go either way.

"We are facing a stubborn side that disturbed us a lot last season. They know how to answer our questions and so we don't want to face the consequences of underrating them," Byekwaso said.

Whereas KCCA lead the league table with seven points with 12 matches left, Byekwaso tactically avoided a double bid attempt.

"We are not thinking about a possible league and cup double now because we still have a long way to go. I'm putting pressure on the boys but we want them to search for the results and enjoy," he added.

KCCA will miss the services of Moses Waiswa (family problems), Geoffrey Wasswa (suspended), John Revita (injury) and Julius Poloto (injury) but the tactician remained buoyant.

Byekwaso hinted at starting with the striking pair of Brian Aheebwa and Charles Lwanga as league starters Shaban Muhammad and Kankonde offer backup from the bench.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Friday fixtures

KCCA vs. Mbarara City, 4pm

Sunday - 4pm

Calvary vs Kitara, Midigo Playground