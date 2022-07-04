Senegal hold key to Uganda’s progression

Uganda lie bottom of Group A with no points and a -2 goal difference.

The Crested Cranes have their own work to do against Morocco tonight and Burkina Faso on Friday.

But they will be watching Senegal’s encounter with Burkina Faso with keen interest. Fortunately, this match happens before Uganda’s so the latter will go on pitch knowing what maximums and minimums they can afford.

A Senegal win almost puts a top three finish in Uganda’s hands. The struggle would then to be in the top two or have a strong finish as a third-placed finisher.

A Burkina Faso win could mean this goes down to the the final kick of this group stage on Friday. Maybe a draw too.

Burkina also showed in their 1-0 loss to Morocco that even when they suffer, they can still keep themselves in the game.