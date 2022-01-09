Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for Covid at Cup of Nations

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty. Photo | AFP

  • The Teranga Lions are due to start their Group B campaign against Zimbabwe in Bafoussam on Monday.

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, his club Napoli said on Saturday.

