Senkatuka gains from Uchechukwu withdraw

For the uptenth time, Port Vale forward Uchechukwu Ikpeazu Mubiru will skip another Uganda Cup call, reportedly due to a bout of malaria this time round.

Cranes coach Paul Put had anticipated to tap into Mubiru's gangly frame, brawn and box presence to accrue home wins over Botswana and Algeria next month at Namboole in the World Cup qualifiers.

Before Wednesday's withdrawal from Put's squad of 28, Uchechukwu, who has a Nigerian father and Ugandan mother, had turned down call ups from former Cranes coaches Jonathan McKnistry (2020) and Micho Sredojevic (2022).

The Belgian's selection hand has now been twisted to turn to Soltilo Bright Stars forward Nelson Senkatuka who banged 13 goals in the just concluded season but has knocked on the Cranes door for the last nine years with little welcome.

Senkatuka comes in with pace to burn and an eye for goal but faces stiff competition from established forwards Fahad Bayo, Denis Omedi and Muhammad Shaban who plundered 17 goals with KCCA.

In fact, this should serve as the last chance saloon for Senkatuka and is mandated to seize the moment with open hands and make the surprise call count, hook or crook.

Similarly, Put was forced to rejig his defence after Scotland based defender Bevis Mugabi opted out as he reportedly seeks another club after his contract with Motherwell ran out.

Sources contend that Mugabi pleaded with Put to be left out of the Cranes assignment and the gaffer answered by granting Bul's steely defender Ronald Otti a chance to replace him.

Otto brings almost similar attributes like Mugabi but is more schooled in the domestic game dynamics than the former who has flattered to deceive every time he dons the Cranes red and yellow stripes.

Uganda Cranes squad will enter residential camp today at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi with the local players joined by professionals Halidi Lwaliwa, Nafian Alionzi, Timothy Awany and Isima Watenga .

Fufa rolls out Namboole sitting plan

According to Fufa executive committee member and executive secretary in charge of marketing and communications Rogers Byamukama, tickets went on sale yesterday at MTN Momo Pay, Fufa Complex – Mengo, Tangosport- Jinja and Namboole Online Platform.

Fufa's Rogers Byamukama (R) and Ahmed Hussein addressing the media about ticketing. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

“We want to caution the public to purchase tickets only at the centres that have been announced here to avoid fraud cases.

“The three categories of tickets that will go on sale are; ordinary (Shs25,000), VIP (Shs50,000) and platinum (Shs100,000) at the four selling centres. However, we are in the process of adding more selling points and we will inform you in due course,” Byamukama said.

He also revealed that they have printed 23897 ordinary tickets, 2876 VIP tickets, 819 platinum, 1509 VIP-double (Shs75,000 each) and 4591 Ordinary-double (Shs40,000) each which brings the total number of tickets available to 33692.

"If you add those 33692 tickets printed to the complimentaries and invitations that we are going to give out you get the number which will not exceed the installed set capacity at Namboole (39800 seats)," Byamukama revealed.