Squad rejig offers Mbabazi lifeline

Even in his absence, Vipers coach Livingstone Mbabazi and his stand-in deputy Richard Wasswa were rewarded for rolling the dice during team selection that eventually yielded the emphatic 2-0 triumph over URA at Lugogo on March 30.

So desperate to win were Vipers that they tore their usual first eleven script and went for fresh faces that played their hearts out to revive the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings' title retention hopes.

Vipers, with 38 points from 20 matches in fourth, returned Congolese import Alfred Mudekereza between the posts at the expense of Jack Komakech and he looked commanding and composed.

Left-back Isa Mubiru who had gathered dust on the bench also upped his trade when granted a rare start ahead of this season's first-choice Ricard Matovu as did rookie Frank Katongole who displaced usual starter Siraje Sentamu at the basement of the midfield.

Apart from the coaching squabbles reported at Kitende, the Venoms have largely lagged behind this campaign due to diminished player morale and output.

Marquee players were always assured of their berths and reportedly dictated matters on the pitch and in the dressing room as the Venoms' season headed haywire.

This must have forced the technical team to act by benching the usual attacking cast of Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Karim Wantambala and opt for Bright Anukani, Moses Waiswa , Allan Okello and Eric Kambale who exuded thirst and zest.

With the league heading into the final bend, Mbabazi has been forced to try out all his guns and that is how forgotten defensive midfielder Marvin Joseph Youngman got a surprise start against the tax collectors and repaid the coach's trust with a vibrant display.

As Paul Kiwanuka's second-from-bottom UPDF visit St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Friday, Mbabazi, back from a compassionate leave, is expected to ring more changes as he aims to keep pace with the leading pack.

A 12th victory this season would drag the six-time winners to 41 points and thus upstage second-placed Bul that host Wakiso Giants tomorrow at Njeru.

KCCA spring up

At the Gaddafi Arena-Jinja, seventh-place KCCA, with 32 points from 21 matches, are aiming to continue climbing up the log when they visit Gaddafi in the 13th slot with 18 points from the same number of games.

Whereas Gaddafi are on a steady slump, Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA have made up for the lost time by winning four straight matches (NEC, URA, Busoga United and Vipers) and can potentially overtake Maroons in sixth if the Prison Warders fail to win on the road against Mbarara City.

With 11-goal hero Muhammad Shaban busting the nets for fun, KCCA have turned into the most scoring side in the division with 38 goals, and conceded the joint least - 10 - along with Bul.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday

Mbarara City vs. Maroons, 4pm (Mbarara)

Gaddafi vs. KCCA, 4pm (Jinja)

Vipers vs. UPDF, 7pm (Kitende)

Vipers vs. UPDF last five matches