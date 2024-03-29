Squeaky-bum time for Vipers, Villa in open title duel

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race that is tilting towards surprise leaders Kitara has sent shockwaves through reigning champions Vipers' fragile retention bid, threatening to derail it entirely.

Before the campaign paused for the March international break, Kitara, Bul, NEC, SC Villa and the Venoms were locked in an enthralling title race that had tongues wagging.

For the past two terms, this is the ideal time of season that Vipers cruise into the second gear and go on an unstoppable winning march which ultimately ends with them lifting the title.

That now seems unattainable under Livingstone Mbabazi's torrid spell as Vipers gaffer with the Kitende side rooted fifth in the table on 35 points from 19 matches.

On Saturoday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, Vipers visit seventh-placed URA in a grudge match that obviously has a huge bearing on the direction of the title race.

To return to the competing path, Mbabazi will pray for Easter blessings so that his underperforming stars wake up and fire while hoping David Obua's unpredictable URA suffocates while experimenting with their Obua-ball mantra as has been the case on several occasions.

Jogoos on mission possible

Earlier at Wankulukuku Stadium, fourth-placed SC Villa, on 36 points from 19 matches, will host Wasswa Bbosa's stubborn Mbarara City as Jogoos aim to exhibit how they learned from last season’s late capitulation.

Like Vipers, Dusan Stojanovic's charges will want to make their three games in hand count - and they interestingly include the rescheduled fiery clash between the two teams on April 9 at Wankulukuku.

The Jogoos are favourites going into the Mbarara City duel despite the Ankole Lions, tenth in the table with 27 points, holding them to a barren draw in the reverse fixture at Kakyeka Stadium in November last year.

Pundits unanimously agree that Villa have had a beaming season whereby they have overcome injuries, missed four pivotal stars recently but still had the fuel to sustain a title charge whilst playing a pleasing brand of football.

With the Hippos quartet of Patrick Kakande, Abbas Kyeyune, Cyrus Kibande and Hakim Mutebi back to galvanize Stonanovic's side, the 16-time league winners seem an outside bet to jostle for the title.

Bbosa, acrimoniously sacked by Villa seven years ago, may want to spoil the party though - and that will call for his gritty brand of football having to foil the Jogoos' possessive and counter-attacking approach.

Whatever happens in the next 10 matches, tighten your belts for plenty of twists and turns that always typify the final bend.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday

SC Villa vs. Mbarara City, 4pm (Wankulukuku)

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

URA vs. Vipers, 7pm (Lugogo)

Live on Fufa TV

Sunday at 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Gaddafi, 4pm (Kavumba)

URA vs. Vipers last 7 meetings