Ssemakula rallies Jogoos to exhibit warriors' mettle

SC Villa Serbian boss Dusan Stojanovic is labouring to build a proficient, all-conquering side and the signs are somewhat promising.

Yet, addressing a perturbing goal-scoring pattern should be his immediate target if the 16-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League winners are to come closer to the near-title miss they had last season.

Skipper Kenneth Ssemakula acknowledges that the Jogoos have a tough act to follow from last season's commanding title chase and that resoluteness ought to start against visiting Busoga United on Thursday at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Stojanovic's charges had a low-key outing in last week's dour barren draw with gritty Mbarara City at Kakyeka which left them 10th on the log with nine points from seven matches - netting only 10 goals thus far.

"It is surprising that we created many scoring chances but we usually don't put them away. Our forwards have to get the composure to bury the chances we get so that we score more goals and win matches.

"Busoga United are not doing badly at the moment (two places better in eighth with 10 points from eight matches) and should be a tough challenge but then again we have to show them that this is VIlla," Ssemakula, told Daily Monitor.

It will be an emotional walkout moment for Ssemakula who broke his teeth at Busoga United after graduating from feeder Jinja SSS as a centre-back a few years ago and later morphing into a utility player with SC Villa and the Uganda Cranes.

"Busoga will forever be embedded in my heart because they paved the journey to where I'm now. That said, all that will stop at the first whistle because we want to get back to winning ways at all costs," Ssemakula vowed.

With only two wins this season - against NEC (3-0) and Arua Hill (3-1) - Villa will bank on forwards Patrick Kakande, Hakim Kiwanuka, Charles Lwanga, Umar Lutalo and midfielder Ivan Sserubiri for redemption against Ifan Ikoba's tricky opposition.

Stojanovic, who wants his team to build from the back, will most likely retain the backline of Norman Angufindru (goalkeeper), Arnold Odong, Ssemakula and Garvin Kizito that has so far leaked in seven goals.

At the Kavumba Grounds, Livingston Mbabazi's basement side Arua Hill will seek for their second win of the season when they visit lukewarm Soltilo Bright Stars that lie 13th with seven points from eight matches.

Whereas the Kongolo plainly blame their misfortunes this term on a pitiable financial crisis, Joseph Mutyaba's stars are dim due to lacking a proper football style and failure to gel the budding and experienced players.

StarTimes uganda Premier League

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Arua Hill, 4pm

Kavumba Recreation Ground