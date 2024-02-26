Ssenyondo shrewdly deflects Kitara title talk, for now

Kitara boss Brian Ssenyondo described his side's audacious 1-0 away triumph over KCCA on Friday as a title statement performance but opined there is still a long way to go in terms of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race.

As the Kabalega Boys cemented the second spot in the table with 36 points from 18 matches - two adrift of leaders Bul that were held to a barren draw by Maroons on the same day - Ssenyondo seemed not carried away with title talk.

"It is still a long way to go and remember our original target was finishing among the top five. We are breathing down the necks of Bul hoping they continue misfiring and we take up the table leadership like we did in September and October," Ssenyondo told Daily Monitor.

Majestically completing a double over KCCA in the well-attended floodlights encounter has won over many doubters for the Bunyoro side and even ignited belief of attaining a league and cup double for the on-song league entrants.

"Every time we win matches, the fans get excited and ask for a serious shot at the league title. As a coach, you keep them focused although deep inside you may also want to lift the title.

"We know the league is a marathon and we are not getting carried away yet, " Sennyondo emphasized.

In a closely contested match at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Kitara's vastly experienced players prevailed over Abdallah Mubiru's charges that looked timid when push came to shove later on.

KCCA coach Abdullah Mubiru react after wasted scoring opportunity.

Towards the 78th minute, Kitara forward Jude Semugabi directed Arthur Kigundu's looping pass into the box that KCCA defender Mustafa Mujuzi sheepishly cleared back to the opponents.

The rebound then fell to his unsettled colleague Peter Magambo who nervously set up Kitara nine-goal hero Denis Omedi to fire past hapless custodian Anthony Emojong from close range for the solitary winner.

The defeat left KCCA ninth in the log with 23 pints from 18 games in a regrettable campaign that has them still flattering to deceive.

Final assault

Aware of the building pressure to mount a solemn title challenge, Ssenyondo has revealed part of his next plans.

"We want to fight hard in the next seven league matches (against Wakiso Giants, Maroons, URA, Bul, NEC, Vipers and Express) to determine our real fate.

" By the time we play reigning kings Vipers at home (April 19), we will be in a proper position to know if we can win the league. If the boys show the character they had in the KCCA victory, everything is possible, " he added.

At this rate, Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko faces tougher questions about his side's mental fortitude considering that Kitara can go top tomorrow if they beat visiting Wakiso Giants at their Masindi fortress.