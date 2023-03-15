Ssimbwa dusts off his spots with signature warning

A leopard cannot change its spots, they say. Sam Ssimbwa joined Kitara last month in his usual grand style, bragging about what he would do and whatnot but a three-match winless run in the Startimes Fufa Big League cut him down to size.

The results raised dust about his abilities in the division with a section of the club’s fans already debating about his future.

However, two wins on the bounce including a narrow 1-0 away victory over fellow competitor Nec in the promotion race have got him talking, again.

“We want to send a message to our fellow competitors that after winning our three consecutive games, they should start fearing us,” Ssimbwa bragged ahead of their matchday 21 fixture against Kataka in Hoima later today in the afternoon.

The two wins restored Kitara to the top with 40 points, two ahead of second-placed Police and three from Mbarara City and Nec.

Ssimbwa is banking on home form to beat Kataka and maintain the lead as Police and Nec hit the road again with Mbarara City absent because of Stanbic Uganda Cup commitments.

“We expect to maintain the same pace as we lead until the season ends,” he added.

Kataka won the reverse fixture 1-0 in their only win while still hosting at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

In the other games, Nec travel to Luweero United, Police cross to Ndejje University as sixth-placed Booma visit Kaaro Karungi in Ibanda.

Booma will be seeking to return to their fifth position with Calvary off for the day. The match will also see leading scorer Denis Omedi try his chance to set a new league record if he adds to his 19 goals.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Kaaro Karungi vs. Booma, Ibanda

Adjumani TC vs. Jinja North United, Adjumani

Soroti City vs. Lugazi, Soroti Stadium

Luweero United vs. Nec, Luweero Grounds

Kitara vs. Kataka, Hoima

Northern Gateway vs. Kyetume, Lira