The money in the Manzoki deal

Vipers president knows a thing or two about spending money on players. He also seems to have mastered the art of cashing in on them too.



The latest player to fetch a handsome transfer fee from the club is star striker Cesar Manzoki who the club confirmed had left the club to join Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Pro FC.



According to reports the five time champions are receiving an estimated shs761m (€200,000) for the Congolese born forward who swept the Uganda Premier League awards after a stellar campaign.



The deal will fall in line with previous high profile departures most notably the €400,000 they received from Belgian side Standard Liege for Farouk Miya in 2016.



The club also sold Milton Karisa to Moroccan side Mouloudia for a reported €50,000 in 2019 with Moses Waiswa also reportedly moving for a similar fee.



Manzoki’s transfer ends speculation about the player’s future after previously openly flirting with Tanzanian giants Simba.



“Dear Venoms, it’s difficult for me to find the right words to say good bye. I will forever cherish the beautiful moments and success during my two years,” read a bit of his message on the socials.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you dad Lawrence Mulindwa, teammates, management, fans and the media,” Manzoki wrote in a statement on social media.



Manzoki departs as the league MVP after guiding the Venoms to their fifth league title in which he also finished as the league top scorer with 18 goals as they finished 18-points ahead of second placed KCCA.



Manzoki also won the forward of the season award as well as being named in the UPL team of the 2021/2022 season.





Overall, the Central African Republic (CAR) striker played 56 games for Vipers, scoring 32 goals and creating 15 in his two -season spell since signing from Congo’s AS Vita.



He now joins China Super League side Dalian that is 14th on the 18-team log with 12 points after 14 games, two above relegation places with the league set to climax in December.