Tiger triumph as Slums Soccer comes of age

Acholi Quarters striker Susan Aneno (R) surges forward in the final against Women of Purpose (lime green). PHOTO | DAVID S. MUKOOZA

By  David S. Mukooza

What you need to know:

  • Growth. This year’s edition – the sixth in particular played at the refurbished Acholi Quarters Playground – had 46 teams with those that tried to register late locked out because of logistics.

Six years down the road, the Aliguma Foundation (AF) will look back and smile that what started as a gesture to give joy to the less-privileged in slum settlements of Kampala has grown into a revered tournament.

