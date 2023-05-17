Tight at the top, Onduparaka relegated

It's advantage Vipers with two games to go.

After all the floundering about in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League lately, the business stage has aroused the real vibe of unpredictability.

Alex Isabirye's Vipers that began Tuesday as log leaders lived to the billing with a commanding 5-2 whitewash of hapless Express at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

Victory took them to 49 points from 26 points on level with second placed KCCA that beat Bul 1-0 at Lugogo while SC Villa's 2-0 triumph over UPDF kept them third.

It is too close to call but the goal difference concept gained momentum in the tightly contested race.

Defender and skipper Gift Fred put 16-time league winners Villa in the lead on 49 points before marksman Charles Bbaale netted the second and his 11th of the season in the 72nd minute for the Jogoos to complete a double over the Soldiers.

At Kitende, midfielder Bright Anukani scored a penalty on 15 minutes after Abdu Lumala was brought down in the box, before forward Yunus Sentamu added the second two minutes later.

The Venoms played on the front foot throughout the match and soon skipper Milton Karisa was netting the third on 45 minutes.

The goal tally bulged with a Cromwell Rwothomio brace on 82 and 86 minutes rendering Joseph Akwandanaho and Marvin Oshaba strikes as mere consolation.

At Lugogo, stand-in coach Charles Ssenyange was lucky to win 1-0 over faltering Bul that is yet to win in 12 league matches.

Referee Lucky Kasalirwe granted a questionable penalty to Allan Okello after he fell awkwardly in the box. Okello rose up to take the shot from 12 yards on 36 minutes but the overall performance left a lot to be desired from the Kasasiro Boys.

Of the three outright title contenders, KCCA looks the most dispirited and uncoordinated, blaming it on the managerial fate that had interim coach Jackson Mayanja suspended.

Onduparaka relegated

There was a surprise victory for Busoga United in Arua when they mailed home side Arua Hill 4-1 at the Barifa.

The Jinja side rose to 27 points after forward Laban Tibita and Bashamu Mugwa (hattrick) netted for the visitors.

At Luzira Grounds, Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale once again starred and won the man of the match accolade as the home side beat Onduparaka 1-0 with winger Douglas Ojok netting on 20 minutes.

With 16 points from 26 matches, the Caterpillars were officially relegated from the top flight division after seven years.

The huge penalty at the start of the season that dictated they played in Bombo for five matches, two docked points and goals, regrettable transfer business and wanting welfare put paid to their stay at the table of men.

At Wakiso, striker Sharif Kimbowa's brace gave John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants a 2-0 victory over Soltilo Bright Stars.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results