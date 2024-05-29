Transfer Column - May 29

Man. United are ready to snap up Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for a cut-price £40m fee.

Brentford are among the several clubs considering a move for Luton left-back Alfie Doughty.

PSG have agreed a £17m deal to sign Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Man. United midfielder Casemiro is wanted by a number of Saudi Pro League clubs.

West Ham have agreed a £15m deal with Flamengo to buy defender Fabricio Bruno.

Man. United’s England forward Mason Greenwood wants to return to Spanish side Getafe next season.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Gent’s English defender Archie Brown.

Barcelona could try to bring Portugal forward Joao Felix back from Atletico Madrid for a second spell.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has cast doubts over his future at the club, raising the possibility of a move to Liverpool.

Tottenham will look to sell right-back Djed Spence and Spain winger Bryan Gil this summer.

Competition is growing for RB Leipzig’s Spain forward Dani Olmo, with Barcelona, Man. United, Man. City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all interested.

Southampton are eyeing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Inter Milan are interested in defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who Man. United value at £10.2m.

Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are in advanced talks over a new long-term contract at the club.