UCU peg back Queens to keep Kawempe top

Lady Doves' Sumaya Nsisi (24) protects the ball from Uganda Martyrs' Immaculate Nakanjako in a league game. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

KQ needed to win to go top and put the pressure on Kawempe, who were away in Masaka for the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games and will counter She Maroons on Wednesday.

Jovia Nakagolo must be the most loved person at Kawempe Muslim right now.

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals player scored early in the fourth minute as they drew 1-1 with Kampala Queens (KQ) in Mukono in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Saturday.

KQ needed to win to go top and put the pressure on Kawempe, who were away in Masaka for the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games and will counter She Maroons on Wednesday.

Also Read

KQ had a quick reply to UCU's goal through Catherine Nagadya's 12th minute equalizer but the hosts defended resolutely to hold.

"We had over seven corners in the second half alone but our forwards were very wasteful," KQ coach Charles Ayiekoh, said as he decried their performance in front of goal.

"We shall work on it. We are not out of the (title) race," he added.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga also beat Lady Doves 2-1 to climb up two places to fourth on 15 points, owing to goals from Kevin Nakacwa and Latifah Nakasi. Norah Alupo scored for Doves.

Doves are sixth level on 12 points with Rines SS but with a better goal difference. Rines drew 1-1 with Makerere University as their main goal getters Amina Nababi and Sharon Namatovu scored respectively.

But all three are still locked in the relegation dogfight with Asubo Ladies and Wakiso Hill. Asubo lost 3-2 at home to Wakiso on Saturday.

Sarah Babirye and Kamiyati Naigaga scored for the home side as they were haunted by their former coach Rogers Nkugwa and midfielder Zaitun Namaganda, who are now at Wakiso.  Namaganda, Fatumah Nakasumba and Esther Anzoo scored for Wakiso.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim       10        7          3          0          20        4          24

Kampala Queens         11        7          3          1          18        8          24

She Maroons               10        4          4          2          18        12        16

Uganda Martyrs          11        4          3          4          13        13        15

UCU Lady Cardinals  12        3          5          4          9          9          14

Lady Doves                 11        3          3          5          15        13        12

Rines SS WFC            11        3          3          5          12        21        12

Makerere University   12        1          8          3          12        17        11

Asubo Ladies              11        2          4          5          13        22        10

Wakiso Hill WFC       11        2          2          7          9          19        8

Fufa Women Super League 

Results 

Uganda Martyrs 2-1 Lady Doves

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-1 Kampala Queens

Rines SS 1-1 Makerere University

Asubo Ladies 2-3 Wakiso Hill

Fixtures 

Wednesday at 4pm

Kawempe Muslim vs. She Maroons, Kawempe

In the headlines