UCU peg back Queens to keep Kawempe top

Jovia Nakagolo must be the most loved person at Kawempe Muslim right now.

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals player scored early in the fourth minute as they drew 1-1 with Kampala Queens (KQ) in Mukono in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Saturday.

KQ needed to win to go top and put the pressure on Kawempe, who were away in Masaka for the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games and will counter She Maroons on Wednesday.

KQ had a quick reply to UCU's goal through Catherine Nagadya's 12th minute equalizer but the hosts defended resolutely to hold.

"We had over seven corners in the second half alone but our forwards were very wasteful," KQ coach Charles Ayiekoh, said as he decried their performance in front of goal.

"We shall work on it. We are not out of the (title) race," he added.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga also beat Lady Doves 2-1 to climb up two places to fourth on 15 points, owing to goals from Kevin Nakacwa and Latifah Nakasi. Norah Alupo scored for Doves.

Doves are sixth level on 12 points with Rines SS but with a better goal difference. Rines drew 1-1 with Makerere University as their main goal getters Amina Nababi and Sharon Namatovu scored respectively.

But all three are still locked in the relegation dogfight with Asubo Ladies and Wakiso Hill. Asubo lost 3-2 at home to Wakiso on Saturday.

Sarah Babirye and Kamiyati Naigaga scored for the home side as they were haunted by their former coach Rogers Nkugwa and midfielder Zaitun Namaganda, who are now at Wakiso. Namaganda, Fatumah Nakasumba and Esther Anzoo scored for Wakiso.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 10 7 3 0 20 4 24

Kampala Queens 11 7 3 1 18 8 24

She Maroons 10 4 4 2 18 12 16

Uganda Martyrs 11 4 3 4 13 13 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 12 3 5 4 9 9 14

Lady Doves 11 3 3 5 15 13 12

Rines SS WFC 11 3 3 5 12 21 12

Makerere University 12 1 8 3 12 17 11

Asubo Ladies 11 2 4 5 13 22 10

Wakiso Hill WFC 11 2 2 7 9 19 8

Fufa Women Super League

Results

Uganda Martyrs 2-1 Lady Doves

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-1 Kampala Queens

Rines SS 1-1 Makerere University

Asubo Ladies 2-3 Wakiso Hill

Fixtures

Wednesday at 4pm