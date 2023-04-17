Uefa boss Čeferin: Football can do good

Ahead of the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, the Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin visited Uganda to have a first-hand look at the impact the Uefa Foundation for Children funding is doing to transform children’s lives in Acholi Quarters, one of the biggest slums in Kampala City.

The one-day visit was coordinated by sports journalist Ritah Aliguma, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aliguma Foundation which received funding from Uefa to harness the power of football in changing the narrative of disadvantaged children. The Aliguma Foundation’s Sports for Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP) is building sports facilities, training coaches and creating social and economic opportunities for 2,500 children and 850 caregivers in the slum which houses more than 20,000 people.

Čeferin’s visit underlines Uefa’s commitment to using football’s popularity and influence as a force for good. Since its establishment in 2015, the Uefa Foundation has supported over 400 projects worldwide, donated equipment and provided grants - all with the goal of assisting the world’s poorest, most vulnerable children or crisis-stricken regions. The recently re-elected Čeferin, a Slovenian criminal lawyer, is a man with humble beginnings from communist Yugoslavia who heads the most powerful football association in the world, Uefa.

In his visit, he talks about the controversies in European football and what Africa can do to catch up. Enjoy the excerpts of the interview conducted by Innocent Ndawula & George Katongole.

What really brings you to this beautiful nation?

Our foundation, Uefa Foundation for Children, is supporting the Aliguma Foundation. We saw immediately that they are doing a fantastic job and we decided that we have to help and that is why I came to see what we give. You know it is different if you just support something from Europe and different if you come there and see what exactly is happening there. It is great to be here in Uganda.

How important is this to you personally?

I love Africa. You know it’s my first time in Uganda but I have a feeling that I will come back. And I think that Uefa as the biggest sports organisation in the world has to know that the African population is important in our activities. We even plan to give back our knowledge. One thing is to support the foundation, the other thing is helping to develop football with interest from Ugandan authorities and people.

Uganda is a football-mad part of the world that follows many Uefa competitions. Do you understand how much of a fan-base Uefa has in Africa?

I know that because wherever I go it’s unbelievable, sometimes stronger than in Europe. It is great to see the power of football and we should use the power of football for good. And what Aliguma Foundation is doing is football for good.

What message do you carry and how do you think it can impact less-privileged communities?

Football is, maybe, the most powerful thing in the world. It’s not only about elite competitions but it can also be a force for good. We should use it to do good and working with the Aliguma Foundation is one way we do it. Football is more than just a game. It entails everything about humanity. This can be a game changer for many vulnerable people to change their livelihoods for the better. And that’s the work we do as Uefa Foundation For Children to impact lives in a positive way. Uefa will continue helping children not only in Uganda but all around the world. Uefa will help but the government also has to step in and help.

Africa celebrated Senegal and Morocco’s performance at the just concluded World Cup in Qatar. How much of a stride do you think African football has made over the years?

African football developed a lot. You know African players are great but you have a chronic problem with infrastructure. You have a chronic problem with football academies. Look, nobody can tell me that you don’t have an unlimited number of fans. You have great passion, you love sports especially football, but you have to improve a lot on the part of infrastructure and you need academies, you need to work with young children and I think the future of African football is for sure bright.

So, how can Uefa and Caf work together to solve such persistent issues?

I talked with Patrick Motsepe (Caf president) about that and he is very interested in cooperation. I think that we can have a lot, we can share our knowledge, I also think that coaches from Europe and leaders from academies can connect with African sides. Maybe we should play more matches. There are many ways of cooperation. We have experts in every field at the same time we know that we are neighbouring continents. We are close, you should not forget that Spain is 1,000km from Morocco. So, we are keen on doing something.

From here you are going to the Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, what do you hope to achieve?

First of all, I was in Rwanda and came to Uganda for a visit and I am going back. I need to say that the most entertaining or the best part of this Fifa Congress is my visit to Uganda.

Why do you say so?

Because I loved to see your country. I see you are very hospitable. I prefer being here and seeing the real world.

Uganda and Africa as a whole has sent players to Europe since time immemorial but one thing stands out, racism. Do you think Uefa is doing enough to curb this cancer?

I would say, it’s never enough but it’s hard because there are a lot of authorities. We don’t have prisons. We don’t have operations to go against these idiots. The fact is that I know not more than one per cent of people in Europe are racists. We have idiots who don’t care about football. They use the power of football to expose their idiotic ideology. But in principle you should know that the vast majority of Europeans are not racists. They hate that work of idiots. But it’s never enough, we have to punish. I always say, one thing is to punish the club and the national associations, the other thing is to educate people. You educate children in the kindergarten. Whoever has any doubt should go to Uganda, should go to Tanzania to see how friendly and nice people are. We are fighting it [racism] a lot. But I know, it’s never enough but we’ll do whatever we can.

What do African clubs have to do to have a big reach like some of the successful teams we know such as Real Madrid, Liverpool or Bayern Munich?

It looks discouraging but the Uefa competition is so strong that you need to play in those competitions to have a huge reach. But you get good reach with better infrastructure and promotion. But I know it’s not easy because big clubs in Europe pay hundreds of millions and look even in some countries in Europe, I am from a small country, and it’s hard to get a lot of money. So you are losing a base. All top players from South America, Asia and Africa want to play in Europe. But I think you should connect more. Maybe in the future there can be a chance for an African champion to play in our competitions. Maybe we should do something like that but I think that is the only chance.

Recently Caf picked a leaf from Uefa about the Super League. Do you think that is the future of football?

I am not sure. I don’t like the name Super League because that is the term we are fighting in Europe. But the one in Africa is different because it is within the system. I can’t say I know enough about the Caf Super League to judge, but who am I to judge but I know that we are ready to connect if it’s the will from the other side and Patrick Motsepe told me that it is good to connect and share the knowledge and that is the future of football.

From your point of view, what are the main problems facing world football?

First of all, we have three years of problems. We had Covid-19, we had Super League and we now have war in Ukraine which is creating big problems. I think the main thing in football is that we have to protect. Football is for everyone. No rich person or country should think they could buy football and of course we do invest a lot in women’s football in Europe because we have to invest to develop. If we don’t invest, we cannot develop. We have to develop because football is so strong, so popular.

Inclusion is a big debate in Africa but the pace is slow in Africa yet in Europe, you have full stadiums for women football.

You have to know that even in Europe 20 years ago, women’s football was almost not played. You have to invest, you have to develop and still you cannot expect profit. You have to work for years slowly. It’s important that football is inclusive, football is for everyone. Football is for men, women, all races, all religions and all parts of society – the children, the young and the old. We have walking football in Europe, I didn’t know to be honest. Walking football for old people who cannot run anymore, so they walk and play football. That is the meaning of football.

Who are your favourite African players to have played in Europe?

The two that are not playing any more for me are Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast legend) and Samuel Eto’o (now Cameroonian FA president). I have to also mention George Weah (Liberia). And for now, the best among those active are Sadio Mane (Senegal captain) and Mohammed Salah (Egypt’s inspirational star).”

And finally, what is Uefa’s message to the football fans in Uganda and what memory do you take back home?

Uefa’s message and my personal message is that it is great that you love football. Continue to watch football and Uefa is ready to help in developing your sport in Uganda. This visit has been amazing. It has been an emotional experience for me. I have had a glimpse of so many things, but I would love to come back and see what real life looks like here. I am grateful to Ritah (Aliguma) and the foundation for having made it possible to bring us here. It is not a gift that I came, but it is a gift that you received me. She has shown that with a good heart, you can give the little you have and make a change in many people’s lives. Going to Rwanda for the 73rd FIFA Congress is big but coming to Uganda is the highlight of my first Tour to Africa since Covid-19.

QUICK PROFILE

Name: Aleksander Čeferin

Country: Slovenia

President of the Uefa since 2016

Profession: Lawyer

Spouse: Barbara Čeferin

Age: 55 years (Oct. 13, 1967)

What they said

“This wasn't just an ordinary visit. It was a game-changer. The UEFA President walking through one of the largest slum communities in Kampala gave hope to so many destitute people. We can dream again knowing that all things are possible."

Ritah Aliguma, Aliguma Foundation CEO

The Aliguma Foundation

Founded by Ritah Aliguma in 2017, the Aliguma Foundation aims to use football to improve the lives of young people in slum communities. The initiative empowers beneficiaries to build better lives for themselves and their families by facilitating access to education, essential health care and football training for children.

ABOUT ALIGUMA FOUNDATION

Started: 2017

Founder: Ritah Aliguma

Projects: Acholi Quarters Playground, Ndi Mwana – The Cry Of A Girl Child, What A Ball Can Do, Annual Banda Slums Soccer Tournament, Aliguma Foundation Soccer Academy, Aliguma Foundation Sports & Empowerment Centre – Masindi, Say No To Abuse, Back To School, Rocks & Crafts Works.

Partners: UEFA Foundation For Children – SREP, UNHCR, Rotary, WOPI Boston International, Friends of Aliguma Foundation – USA, AIPS, Italian Embassy, Standard Chartered Bank and Nigerian International Ola Aina.

Memorable Moment: Hosting Uefa boss Aleksander Čeferin (March 14-15, 2023)

Second Grant For Aliguma Foundation

On November 9, 2022, Čeferin made the big announcement that in addition to 30 different European projects and special funding for the Ukraine response, the Aliguma Foundation was part of the 12 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) in Africa selected for the 2022 call alongside another 12 in Asia, seven in Central and South America, and two in Oceania.

We often say how powerful the impact of football in our lives is, but the work of our Foundation for Children illustrates that in the best possible way," said the Slovenian lawyer while chairing the UEFA Board Meeting back then in November 2022.

It is not every day that Uefa Foundation For Children offers second grants to charitable organisations and NGOs but the Aliguma Foundation’s works and presentation made by Ritah Aliguma during the 84th AIPS Congress in Rome last October, where she lobbied and solicited for help in a detailed report, of how football continues to change so many lives and been a catalyst for several children to stop crime and return to school, it did enough to convince the delegation from Uefa.