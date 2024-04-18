Uefa Friendship tourney: Uganda save blushes against Botswana

Uganda beat Botswana 3-2 to finish seventh in the U-16 women Uefa Friendship Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Both sides finished bottom of their respective groups and had to meet for the seventh place classification game on Thursday.

Uganda drew first blood in the 15th minute through former motocross champion and sensation Isabella Blick but Botswana equalized seven minutes later.

The game almost looked like it was headed for an extended period but Shadia Nabirye found a way to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute. Botswana still punched back but a stoppage time winner from Angel Ainembabazi secured a 3-2 win for Uganda.

Coach Charles Ayiekoh’s side lost the group matches 7-0 to Paraguay, 2-0 to Wales and 4-1 to China with a consolation from Asia Kakayi.

Uefa Friendship Tournament

Uganda’s Results

Groups

Uganda 7-0 Paraguay

Uganda 2-0 Wales

Uganda 4-1 China

7th place playoff