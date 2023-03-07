Uefa strengthens collaboration with Africa with Čeferin visit

The president of European football governing body (Uefa) Aleksander Čeferin is set to have a two-day visit to Uganda with an aim of exploring further interventions.

According to the Aliguma Foundation director Ritah Aliguma, the Uefa president will arrive on March 14 to check on the progress of the Aliguma Foundation work which Uefa funds through the Uefa Foundation for Children.

Aliguma says Čeferin, whose earlier visits were cut off by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ebola epidemic, will be historic.

“As a foundation, we have only been in existence since 2017 and this is a historic moment. Preparations for the monumental visit are underway and all our partner schools are excited,” Aliguma said.

Uefa Foundation for Children funds 37 projects in Africa with three in Uganda. The others are Tusobola in Kamwokya and Children on the Move Uganda in Moyo.

Uefa Foundation for Children is funding the Sports for Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP) through the Aliguma Foundation with €144,911 (Shs568m) towards empowering children in Acholi Quarters, one of the biggest slums in Kampala.

The Aliguma Foundation project aims to transform the vulnerable community in Acholi Quarters through sports in conjunction with the children’s families, caregivers and community leaders.

A sports facility equipped with basic training facilities was established to enable young people play while women and other caregivers are taught skills to start and manage their own businesses, allowing them to take care of themselves and their families sustainably.

Through the annual Banda Slums Soccer tournament, talent is tapped with the biggest export so far being Sadat Anaku, now a professional footballer in Scotland with Dundee United.

The Aliguma Foundation also bought a 15-acre piece of land in Kinuuma village, Masindi District where it is constructing a sports and empowerment centre.

Aliguma said the visit will be brief but with immense opportunities.

“This will help the world focus on Uganda as many players are talented enough to play even in Europe but limited by opportunities,” Aliguma said.

ACTIVITIES

March 14: Arrival at Entebbe

March 15: Tour Acholi Quarters for a charity match in Kireka Banda B1 Zone

Acholi Quarters for exhibitions & sports gala