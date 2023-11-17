Uganda Cranes start Put epoch

Few defences in the world would cherish the prospect of facing Guinea and Stuttgart livewire forward Serhou Guirassy at the moment.

Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put must have spent the last few hours in training drawing subplots and traps to limit Guirassy's carnage this afternoon as they face Guinea in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at Berkane Municipal Stadium-Morocco.

It was eagle-eyed and pacy forward Guirassy who got the goal in Guinea's last friendly match in the 1-all draw with Gabon at the Estadio Algarve and he remains their protagonist against Cranes this afternoon in Morocco.

Friday's opponents have been drawn in Group G, alongside Somalia, Botswana, 2015 Cosafa Cup runners-up Mozambique and two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria.

Coach Kaba Diawara's Elephants secured a second-placed finish in Afcon qualifying Group D, picking up 10 points from six matches, to secure a third consecutive Afcon appearance since missing out in 2017.

Likely to employ a backline consisting of custodian Salim Jamal, Kenneth Semakula, Halid Lwaliwa, Timothy Awany and Aziz Kayondo, Put will seek to thwart the dreaded attacking trio of in-form Guirassy, Lens' forward Morgan Guilavogui and Le Havre's Mohamed Bayo.

Guirassy has been enjoying a stellar form in the German Bundesliga this season, plundering 15 goals in nine appearances for Stuttgart, who are currently third in the league standings.

Then again, Guinea can claim the favourites tag against a Cranes side against whom they are unbeaten in five of their last seven encounters, claiming three wins and two draws since November 2014.

Subduing

On paper, Cranes stand-in skipper Khalid Aucho should be the quick response to subduing the opposition midfield that must feed Guirassy but he may require assistance from either Bobosi Byaruhanga, Allan Oyirwoth or Ramsay Kawooya.

The new dawn at Cranes may have a new-look attacking trio of Fahad Bayo, Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu that will lead the goal hunt against the Guinea defence led by Boluspor defender Naby Oulare.

Put can still call on Travis Mutyaba, Umar Lutalo or Luwagga Kizito if he wants to add bite in attack.

Uganda Cranes, then under Micho Sredojevic and later Morley Byekwaso, are on a run of four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions, conceding seven goals and keeping just one clean sheet since March which makes the path to a first World Cup appearance look dimmer.

Let it be known that Belgian gaffer inherited a disenfranchised Cranes side devoid of identity, distinct players and morale therefore fashioning out victory over the West Africans can pass as punching about the team's weight.

The demeanour with which Put will employ the largely local based contingent will impact the match day results and set tone for Tuesday's necy clash with Somalia at the same stadium.

Uganda possible starting lineup