Uganda need perfect start in Port Elizabeth

Uganda confront Namibia in today’s Group C opener at the Cosafa Women Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa aiming for a perfect start.

The group also has 2020 Olympic side Zambia, who should be high on motivation. Only the top side from each of the three groups makes the semis with one ‘best runner up to complete the match ups’. It is therefore a tournament in which no side can afford a let up.

When Uganda made its maiden appearance at this event, it drew 0-0 with Namibia but beat Zambia, who start against Eswatini later in the afternoon, in the third-place playoffs.

Meek Gladiators

Namibia have made five appearances at Cosafa. They were semifinalists in 2008 but did not get past the group stages in 2017, 2018 and 2019. But the 0-0 draw with Uganda in 2018 means they will be no pushovers.

Therefore while coach George Lutalo might be getting used to the murky waters of our women’s football, he still has his work cut out as the least acceptable performance will be equalling his predecessor Faridah Bulega’s 2018 bronze medal achievement.

The presence of East African sides; Tanzania and South Sudan also means that Uganda have other sub-plots, like emerging as the best in the region.

COSAFA CHAMPS

TODAY - GROUP C

Uganda vs. Namibia, 1pm

Zambia vs. Eswatini, 4pm