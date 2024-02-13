URA take surge to topsy-turvy Giants

David Obua will not stop anyone at URA from dreaming about imposing a late title challenge, but the youthful coach wants the Tax Collectors to remain realistic ahead of Tuesday's tricky meeting with Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Seventh placed URA can climb into the top five clubs in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League if they make light work of John Ayala's on-and-off Purple Sharks that are languishing in 12th position.

They are currently 10 points adrift of Abbey Kikomeko's Bul that occupy the log apex.

With the Obua-ball yielding two wins on the bounce (against UPDF and Gaddafi), belief is beginning to build among supporters that something magical either in the league or Uganda Cup could be on the horizon.

”Two wins are a positive outcome, but it’s crucial not to let these victories cloud our vision.

“Our journey is far from over, and we must maintain the intensity and dedication that brought us here,” Obua told the club website.

With 27 points from 17 matches, the four-time league kings can leapfrog fourth-placed SC Villa (30 points) with victory and a better goal difference.

Luckily for Obua, the goal hopes are spread across the team with the match winning responsibilities now being shared out amongst players like Vianne Ssekajugo, Innocent Kisolo, Laban Tibiita, Moses Aliro, Godfrey Ssekibengo and Norman Namanya.

Hosts Wakiso Giants remain an enigmatic side that can bully traditional giants KCCA today and look extremely sloppy against Maroons the other day.

Striker Sharif Kimbowa, who has been loaned back to Wakiso Giants to help push forwards Andrew Kigozi and Kenneth Kimera, will not be permitted to face parent club URA which ultimately complicates Luyinda's attacking puzzle.

Gun men invade Bombo

The battle between two teams from the army, UPDF and NEC, on Tuesday, at the Bombo Barracks is not happening on equal terms.

Whereas Hussein Mbalangu's NEC are flying high in fifth position with 30 points from 17 matches, their counterparts are just about to press the exit button with just nine points to their name and sitting second from bottom.