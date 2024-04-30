USSSA Boys football: Debutants dream, favourites stand firm

Despite a change in the playing format that saw the creation of 16 groups and a round of 32, the favourites generally stand firm in the on-going USSSA Boys Football Championship in Masaka.

The condensed tournament that will see all games end on Saturday has seen some teams play at least two games every day.

Bukedea Comprehensive coach Ronald Ssali expressed concerns over fatigue with such a demanding schedule. But organisers want to be able to accommodate classification games adequately.

The story of the tournament so far was Amus College's 14-0 triumph over Kyenjojo's Maddox SS, who were the third qualifiers in the Rwenzori zonal qualifiers.

Amus remain unbeaten in the group games where they are expected to come out clean.

Defending champions St. Mary's Kitende haven't replicated their usual goal-scoring frenzy but haven't lost either, securing a 3-1 victory over Ngora HS on Sunday. New recruit Denis Kisiriko, acquired from Buddo SS, has netted twice for them so far.

Bukedea Comprehensive, who faced difficulties during qualifiers, continued to struggle after a 2-1 loss to home team Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya on Sunday.

Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya and Bukedea Comprehensive School played a close game.

The match turned emotional after Bukedea signed several key Kimaanya players, leading to jubilation among the home crowd when Kimaanya emerged victorious.

Mukono King's SS are on fire, winning all their group games, including a recent 2-0 defeat of Rwenzori zonal champions Fort Portal SS. Sudik Bulima and Dau Dieng were the goal scorers for the Mukono District champions.

Standard High Zzana also boasts an undefeated record after a 4-1 win over Wisdom HS on Sunday. Christian Nuwagaba, Benon Lutaaya, Emmanuel Ambayo, and David Mwebaze found the net for them.

Kaserem SS, hailing from the prominent Kapchorwa hills, saw their ambitions dashed with a 9-1 humbling by St. Joseph's SS Layibi followed by a 3-0 loss to Kamwenge's Kyabenda SS.

The second qualifying round matches will be played starting on Wednesday after today’s official opening ceremony with the winners going into the knockouts ahead on Sunday April 5.

USSSA BOYS FOOTBALL

Opening match

Andy Mwesigwa vs Masaka SS, 4pm

Other games

Kitende vs Mbale Prog., 8am

Old K'la vs Kakungulu HS, 8am

Ndejje vs Lakeside Masese, 8am

Kakungulu vs Buddo, 8am

Jinja Comp. vs Kibuli, 10am

Mukono King's vs Sseke, 10am

Hilli View vs Kitovu, 10am

Selected results

Ngora HS 1-3 Kitende

Bulo 1-3 Kakungulu Mem.

Kasasa 0-0 Old Kampala

Mvara SS 1-2 Ndejje SS

Kaserem SS 1-9 St Joseph Layibi

F. Portal SS 0-2 Mkn King’s

Kawempe 1-0 Lagwai Seed

Kyabenda SS 3-0 Kaserem SS

Welden 0-0 Masaka SS

Standard Zzana 4-1 Wisdom HS

Standard Zzana 2-1 Luweero SS

Bukedea Comp 1-0 Highway Kiganda

Kakungulu HS 0-1 Kasasa

Busia SS 1-0 Langwai Seed

Kitovu 2-0 Kobulubulu SS

Mbale Prog 1-1 Ngora HS

London College 3-0 Bugangari

Jinja Progressive 6-0 UMHS Lubaga

Bukedea Comp 1-2 Kimaanya

Masaka SS 5-0 Makobore SS

Amus College 14-0 Madox SS

Nkoma SS 2-0 Kyabenda