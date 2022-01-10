Victory for hosts Cameroon as Cup of Nations kicks off

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrate with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at Stade d'Olembé in Yaounde on January 9, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso.
  • Cameroon are targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.


Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties to give hosts Cameroon a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday in Yaounde as the Africa Cup of Nations finally got under way after a build-up troubled by the coronavirus.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.