Villa ease fears with gritty win over Gaddafi



SC Villa got off the mark with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gaddafi as match-day one of the Startimes Uganda Premier League concluded at Wankulukuku stadium yesterday.



Goals in either half from Gift Fred and substitute Charles Bbaale ensured there will be less scrutiny surrounding the record 16-time league champions at least in the short run.

There has been an improvement in terms of organisation considering that it took three-matchdays for the club to be reinstated back in the league last season.

Still, there were concerns regarding the team's composition going into the new season with the future of Kenneth Ssemakula and exciting playmaker Travis Mutyaba still yet to be decided.

The club also made 20 new signings to mark another huge turnover in the off season.

But on the basis of yesterday's display there were signs they are going to be more competitive.



Sunday's result was achieved against an experienced Gaddafi team that featured six former Villa players and many who have previously called Wankulukuku home

The latter made a slow start with Villa goalkeeper Martin Elungat forced into an early save while Alex

Kitatta failed to connect with a Johnson Odong low centre.

Villa then went ahead when a Fred Agandu corner was headed in by man of the match Gift at the far post.

They rode their luck at times with Mahad Kakooza rattling the post with a long range shot while Odong hit the crossbar with a freekick

Villa defender Hassan Musana also saw his freekick clip the bar as their lead came under attack from Gaddafi.