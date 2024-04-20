Vipers dislodge Kitara from league summit

Vipers dislodged Kitara from the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League log with a commanding 2-0 win at the Masindi Stadium on Friday evening.

The result lifted Vipers to 45 points from 23 games, one point more than Kitara who have played a game more with five games left.

It was also revenge for the reigning champions Vipers who lost to Kitara on penalties in the Uganda Cup quarterfinal.

Vipers took the lead on 18 minutes when Milton Karisa released Yunus Sentamu after good interplay.

The striker's effort was saved by Kitara goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima with the ball then diverting off the unfortunate Donato Okello and into the unguarded net.

Vipers then controlled proceedings thereafter as Kitara uncharacteristically failed to feed off their usual fervent home support.

Substitutes Abubaker Lawal, Karim Watambala and Eric Kambale then combined five minutes from time to seal victory.

A fast break saw Watambala get space down the left and he found Kambale who shielded the ball into the path of Lawal who took a touch to finish emphatically and hand Vipers the advantage in the title race