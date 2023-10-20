Vipers plot to unleash Kambale onto buoyant Jogoos

To hog all the news when archrivals Vipers and SC Villa are about to square off, you need to be truly special.

That is a preserve of adept forward Eric Kambale, returning to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League from Sudanese giants Al Merriekh, two years after he shook Ugandan football with Express.

Vipers have accorded him the necessary rest just to be in shape for Friday's blockbuster clash with the Jogoos at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende - and he still has all the attributes of being a game changer.

The Venoms' Brazilian coach Leornard Neiva has been treated to a welcome selection dilemma that will have him incorporate the Congolese lethal forward in the hitherto three-man attacking force of Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Mauritanian Muhammed Salem.

It's no secret that the six-time league winners were in desperate need of a new number nine since Cesar manzoki's departure left a gaping hole in the team - and countryman Kambale can swiftly fill that, thrive as a lone ranger, wide attacker or as a number ten.

Kambale, who posted 33 goals in 84 appearances at Wankulukuku while lifting the 2021 StarTimes Uganda Premier League title and the Kagame Cecafa Cup with Express, is expected to be Neiva's attacking fulcrum when they take on Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos .

Vipers are fifth with seven points from three matches while record league champions SC Villa are a distant eighth with just four points from the same number of matches.

The battle lines have already been drawn early in the league season and Villa will hope to have another scalp of the Venoms just like they did at Wankulukuku last season in the famed 1-0 victory.

Villa under the Serb tactician have morphed into a hard-to-break-down side although they still have glaring struggles in front of goal.

Vipers is currently enjoying the hot seat once dominated by Villa and since it's too early to talk title destination, the battle for bragging rights will reign supreme under the Kitende floodlights.

Bul eye summit

Second placed Bul, arguably the most in-form team at the moment, will host resurgent Maroons at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru seeking to make it four wins out of four matches.

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko is optimistic they can floor Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders but preached against complacency.

"Maroons have just beaten KCCA as we overcame a tough match in Adjumani against Arua Hill. We are both fighting to go top, we have the same kind of players and fighting character.

We are going to bank on the home advantage to win since all our players are now back from injury," Kikomeko revealed

Traguil on time bomb

Desperate times call for desperate measures. To get the first points after three matches, KCCA boss Sergio Traguil has binned goalkeeper Derrick Ochan and midfielder Moses Waiswa from his squad to face table leaders Kitara in Masindi.



"It is time to step up. We are men and we have to show what we are. Winning is all that matters right now.