Vipers roll depsite Mbabazi exit

Eccentric coach Livingstone Mbabazi is no longer part of Vipers proverbial 99 problems.

The Venoms closed in on StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders Kitara with a convincing 2-1 win over UPDF on Friday at Kitende without Mbabazi.

News filtered through afterwards that Vipers had parted ways with him after severed ties and reportedly hired budding coach Fred Muhumuza to work with stand-in coach Richard Wasswa.

The holders are currently third in the table with 41 points from 21 matches, three points adrift of Kitara with two games in hand.

Gaddafi president Lt Col Edrine Ochieng intimated to this paper that he has agreed a deal with Mbabazi to rescue his sinking club from the ignominy of relegation.

Fred Muhumuza is now moving to Vipers. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

"We want him to work with current coach David Mutono so that we can stay afloat, " Ochieng revealed.

Gaddafi, who fell 2-1 at home to KCCA on Friday, are third from bottom with 18 points from 22 matches.

Back at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, Vipers players are now playing like unchained prisoners in the two matches Mbabazi has missed on the touchline, with forward Eric Kambale and midfielder Allan Okello each netting a beauty to compound second-from-bottom UPDF's relegation woes.

Apart from the incessant absenteeism, Mbabazi has been faulted for failing to instil a playing style at Kitende, clashed with star players and never seemed bothered with the title chase.

Insiders at Kitende intimated that Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa was supposed to have a meeting with Mbabazi this morning but it is highly doubted the latter will turn up.

Bul opens up title chase

At long last, Abbey Kikomeko' Bul rediscovered their winning touch to breathe life back into the five-team title race.

A brace by forward Alex Kitata and a neat finish by midfielder Jerome Kirya ensured Bul trounced visitors Wakiso Giants at Njeru on Saturday to go second in the table with 43 poinst from 23 matches.

Kitata's goals, the first since he had last scored against Busoga United in December, propelled his goal-tally to ten and reawakened the top scorers' tight race that has Nelson Ssenkatuuka at 13 strikes, Muhammad Shaban (12), Denis Omedi (11) and Isaac Wagoina at 11.

Bul custodian Tom Ikara also kept his ninth clean sheet of the season to remain joint top with Maroons shot-stopper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Kitara's faltering in the 1-0 loss to NEC at Lugogo on Thursday left them just a point above Bul with six matches to go while Hussein Mbalangu's conquerors are fifth with 40 points.

The cutthroat jostle for this season's league diadem has also interestingly attracted a possibility of four clubs - Kitara, Vipers, Bul and NEC - walking away with a league and cup double.