Wakiso Giants overwhelm Red Eagles as Vipers go after Villa

Wakiso Giants continued to throw down the gauntlet as the early Startimes Uganda Premier League pacesetters with a 3-2 pulsating win over Express, a result that will demand a response from Vipers on Tuesday.

The result saw the Purple Sharks again open up a four-point advantage over Bul and Vipers at the top moving to 21 points from 10 games but having played two games more.

The majority of those points have been earned with a high intensity enterprising brand of football that was again on show at their Wakissha Ground on Monday.

Ibrahim Kasule leads the cast that includes Titus Sematimba, Hassan Senyonjo, Moses Aliro and Lawrence Bukenya.

The diminutive playmaker run the show yesterday twice setting up Frank Ssebuufu who scored with a diving header for the first and then putting a low shot beyond Express goalkeeper Abdu Kimera after he was released by Kasule in a fine tema goal.

In between, Kasule scored with a thumping header as Express fought gallantly but ultimately in vain.

Striker Anwar Ntege scored both goals for the Red Eagles amid comical defending from Wakiso who held on to condemn Express to their third defeat to stay sixth on 14 points.

At St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, champions Vipers will hope to continue the pursuit of Wakiso when they welcome an SC Villa side still reeling from recent sanctions from Fufa.

Coach Roberto Oliveira's Vipers are in such a rich streak, winning their last five after a wobbly start to the season.

Danger man Yunus Sentamu, five goals to his name so far, skipper Milton Karisa and midfielders Karim Wantambala and Bright Anukani are the men expected to unlock the visitors.

Villa come into this on the back of a 3-0 defeat to KCCA as they started serving a ban on their home matches.

The Jogoos were deducted two points and as many goals, and ordered to play their next five home matches from Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

This was punishment for a section of their fans violence in Villa's defeat to Wakiso Giants some weeks back.

Villa will hope to post better returns on their return to Kampala this evening.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium, hosts KCCA want to continue the press when they welcome a hard-battling Gaddafi.

The 13-time champions should be impressed that goals are so far fairly evenly distributed, with Mohammed Ssenoga on the score sheet again and Moses Waiswa joining in in their last outing.

Elsewhere, coach Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars will look to build onto their impressive 2-0 win over Express when they host one of the early pace setters, Bul, at Kavumba.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results



Arua Hill 2-1 Onduparaka

Wakiso Giants 3-2 Express

Tuesday, 4pm

Vipers SC vs. SC Villa, St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Blacks Power vs. UPDF, Akii Bua Memorial Stadium, Lira

KCCA FC vs. Gaddafi, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Maroons vs. URA, Prisons Ground, Luzira