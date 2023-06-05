We don't fear Man City in Champions League final, says Inter coach Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi said Monday that Inter Milan are not scared of Manchester City as he prepares his team for the Champions League final against the mega-rich, treble-hunting outfit.

Inter will contest in Istanbul their first Champions League final since last winning the competition 13 years ago, but City are heavy favourites to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time.

Pep Guardiola's City are in their second Champions League final in three years and come into Saturday's clash after destroying Real Madrid in the last four, and winning both the Premier League and FA Cup.

"We're talking about a football match, there's no fear," said Inzaghi.

"We have a lot of respect but we're proud to play this final because we wanted it with every fibre of our being."

Inter will have to stop a potent City attack led by striker Erling Haaland who has netted 12 times in Europe this season and will top the competition's scoring charts whatever happens in Turkey.

Alessandro Bastoni is one Inter's three central defenders who will be tasked with keeping tabs on Haaland, and he said he was unconcerned about the prospect of locking horns with the powerful Norwegian.

"You are scared of murderers, not football players. It would be a mistake to to talk about fear," he said.

"It's not Haaland versus Inter it's Manchester City versus Inter.