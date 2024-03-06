What they said after Champions League last 16 ties

Key quotes from the two UEFA Champions League last 16 second-leg ties on Wednesday between Bayern Munich and Lazio, and Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain:

"It was a perfect night for us. It was a big game. Being 1-0 behind after the first leg obviously it's a big moment in our season to go through. Really top performance, everyone with energy, all around the pitch, the way we played and created chances and pressed without the ball. It was a top, top performance."

-- Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane to Amazon Prime after his two goals in a 3-0 win over Lazio

"We're of course very happy and we're going to try to make sure everyone enjoys this feeling we have, regardless of what was in the newspapers yesterday or tomorrow. It simply feels good. The team deserved it today and we want to enjoy that, rest tomorrow and then see how we go on."

-- Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller, who also scored in the victory over Lazio

"I don't have any message in particular. I just always want to play in the Champions League. It is a very important competition. I try to always perform. Sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn't, but I will never be a player who hides."

-- Kylian Mbappe to Canal Plus after getting both goals in PSG's 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad

-- "(Mbappe) is the best player in the world in the final third when running in on goal, unstoppable, invincible. He was very good, but just like all his team-mates -- this is a team and we need everyone."

-- PSG coach Luis Enrique to Movistar

"We competed, but against a team of this level and with a player ... Mbappe, who each time he gets it in transition it's almost a goal..."