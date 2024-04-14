Here is why Obua, Mbabazi should hold their heads high

You did not need to have a forensic accountant’s eye for the minutiae to see through Obua's controlled demeanour. It was always a matter of when and not if things would fall apart. For now, though, let us stay in the if world.



If recent media reports are to be believed and Obua was this week forced to release his grip on the URA FC coaching reins, untenable contradictions are bound to be laid bare. As indeed they have. Obua, who gained renown as a flawed genius during his playing days, has in recent times appeared to lose patience with some of his players. Last weekend, he took the unusual decision of stripping Enock Walusimbi of the captain's armband during a 1-0 loss away to Express FC.



Conceptualisations of moral sympathy—be they who attracts it, who gives it, what action it inspires—can be akin to a coin toss. The understanding that coaches need to be given time to stamp their mark on a team gives Obua's predisposition to young players at URA FC the truth of innocence. It can even be argued that URA FC owes a debt to him that goes beyond the professional. Yet it would be delusional for the upstart coach to think that maleficent forces at the club (and they are many!) would remain quiet while he lost control of the dressing room.



Regardless, this column offers its sympathies—moral or otherwise—to both Obua and Mbabazi whose departure from Vipers was confirmed on Monday. Your columnist appreciates the fresh ideas that both coaches have in their own awkward way attempted to articulate. For a country that has been all too eager to recycle coaching fossils, both Obua and Mbabazi have been a fresh breath of air.



One can only hope that their recent travails do not deter fresh faces harbouring thoughts of diving into the deep end. Above all, Obua and Mbabazi should pick up handy lessons from being pink-slipped. Such experiences are constitutive of a learning curve.