A Prime View helping youngsters pursue their dreams

There are few female coaches in Ugandan football with reputations as big as Faridah Bulega. She was always a high-flyer.

When Bulega, a former national team player, named coach of then-betPawa Fufa Big League side Wakiso United (now Mbarara City)

This was the first woman being handed the task of leading a men’s team. The Musu clan in the Bika By’Abanganda developed a cold and gave her the same task.

Previously, Bulega had handled Asubo Gafford Ladies Football Club and worked within women’s football and was named the best coach at the Airtel-Fufa awards in 2015.

Grabbed. Girls’ team goalkeeper Jane Tikabula Wamboyi makes a save in training.

In 2017, Kampala Queens came calling and Bulega joined a team that was laying foundations for success in an era where Kawempe Muslim SS dominated women’s football.

Kampala Queens is owned by the Fufa president Moses Magogo. Down the road, Bulega became the national women’s team coach.

Doubling the two roles made her plate full and clearly among the best of the lot.

Settled in comfortably, Fufa sprung a surprise when Bulega was relieved of her duties in September, 2021 and sent to Nairobi, Kenya for a coaching course.

Armed with a Caf B coaching license, Bulega disappeared until she found a place she could call home earlier this year.

Peace

On the foothills of the famous Tororo Rock in the town of Tororo in the Eastern Region of Uganda is a place she has found peace.

It’s at Prime View Soccer Academy – a program that is attached to Prime View Education Centre – one of the best primary schools in this region.

“I love working with kids. You know I have always worked with them. It’s always nice for the youngsters to learn the basics,” Bulega says.

Smile. Director Julius Rubahidya (extreme left) and marketing manager Mercy Natwijjuka (extreme right) join the girls’ team.

In Tororo, she has found people with a vision that may even supersede hers. Prime View currently run boys’ and girls’ teams at under 12, U-14, U-15 and U-17 levels.

Almost every child at the education centre must play football and the board decided to expand this into an academy in 2022.

Most of the funding was initially provided by Isaac Madhvani, the academy director who lives in Canada.

“At the start, it was hard but the board supported the teams with equipment and also pay the coaches. Today, now children contribute a soccer fee,” the school headmaster Geoffrey Oyo says.

Today, every child pays a soccer fee to support the team. The technical team led by Bulega has five other coaches.

Most of the children here come from humble backgrounds and may not afford boots or any other equipment that must be provided.

“We have big dreams for these children so we opt to work with the best people in all sectors,” Mustapaha Kabyesiza, the academy director, argues.

Unlocking doors

To get that far, Prime View is hoping that a pending trip to the USA will unlock doors and expose their unique dual curriculum.

The Prime View U13 girls’ team has been invited to the 2024 USA Cup, the 39th edition of the tournament, set for July 16-20.

Dribble. Alajab Mbulamaye attempts to get past a teammate.

The annual tournament, started in 1984, attracts over 1000 teams from 65 countries.

USA Cup is held each summer at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Prime View are already the dominant team in the Tororo primary school competition and also took part in the Fufa-organised Odilo championship. Now, they want more.

Briefly

Prime View Soccer Academy

Started in 2022

Located in Tororo

Under Prime View Education Centre

Age groups U12, U-14, U-15 and U-17