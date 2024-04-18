Pentecostal leaders request postponement of religious policy validation

A group of Pentecostal Church pastors and leaders in Uganda have requested the government to halt the ongoing validation exercise of the Religious Faith Organizations Policy until after the 2026 general elections. The validation process was initiated by a draft of the National Religious Faith Organizations Policy 2023, spearheaded by the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity under the Office of the President. During a meeting at Miracle Centre Church in Kampala on Wednesday, a team of officials from the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, led by Permanent Secretary Mr. Alex Okello, engaged with Pentecostal Church leaders who asked for more time to review the policy before providing their input