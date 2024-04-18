Youth perspective on traders strike and NYC amendment

Youth unemployment is on the rise, with young people increasingly facing a crisis of citizenship, feeling marginalized politically and unable to influence decisions and policies that affect their future lives. This is a global development challenge that demands interdisciplinary, participatory, and gender-sensitive approaches to understand what actions must be taken to support youth and improve the opportunities available to them for equitable lives, both now and in the future. Moses Kidega Ogenrwot, Secretary for Labor and Works at the National Youth Council, is here to provide a more detailed perspective on the matter.