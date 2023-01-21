Video

Accountability committees under pressure to do more

Current and former legislators, who have had the opportunity to lead parliamentary accountability committees say it is difficult to fully handle all the Auditor General reports in a given session. They say these reports defer in terms of what needs to be audited arising from queries raised in the Auditor General’s reports under review. With the accountability committees of parliament now on the spot over performance, they highlight how the challenges can be overcome.

