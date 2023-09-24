Archbishop Kaziimba appeals for reversal of health worker withdrawal from non-profit centers
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed to the government to reverse a Ministry of Health decision to withdraw its health workers from Private Not-for-Profit health centers, arguing that they offer care to the community members irrespective of their religious affiliations.
Dr Kaziimba's call came during an address at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kasese town, where he is on a three day pastoral visit in the south Ruwenzori Diocese.