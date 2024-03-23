Butabika hospital concerned over rising youth mental health issues

Butabika Mental Psychiatric Hospital has expressed concern about the increase in the number of people living with mental illness. According to Dr. Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director at Butabika Mental Hospital, the most affected patients are now children and youth below the age of 17 years. She explained that they had been affected by anxiety, depression, and excessive use of alcohol. Her revelation came as she spoke during the 6th graduation ceremony of the Butabika School of Psychiatric Nursing Institute, where 372 nurses graduated.