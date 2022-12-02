Court declares penal code act sections 168(1) c and d null & void

The Constitutional Court has declared as null and void Sections 168(1)c and d of the Penal Code Act that create the crimes of roguery and vagrancy. The court says they are vague and infringe on Ugandans' rights to free movement and presumption of innocence. It was a unanimous decision of five justices of the court, led by Frederick Egonda-Ntende, that these provisions can no longer be constitutionally permissible because they are ambiguous and too broad to sufficiently define a particular offence committed by an individual. The court agreed with the petitioners from the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum that the Attorney General has no further justification to enforce the law.