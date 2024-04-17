Doubt cast on Nambole Stadium for Uganda's World Cup match

Doubt continues to loom over the possibility of the Mandela National Stadium in Nambole hosting Uganda's next World Cup game against Algeria, scheduled for June 3, 2024. This uncertainty arose after a CAF report highlighted several areas that did not conform to FIFA rules and regulations for a venue to host an international match of World Cup qualifier status, which was brought to the attention of Parliament. Now, Budiope East Member of Parliament Moses Magogo, who also serves as the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, says CAF can rescind their report if the areas they pointed out are addressed well in time before May 5th.