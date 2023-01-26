ENTEBBE AIRPORT CORRUPTION: IGG commends social media whistleblowers
The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has urged more citizens to use social media to expose corruption. Kamya was speaking in relation to the recent social media campaign against extortion at Entebbe International Airport, which has led to changes there. While calling for more whistle-blowing against corrupt officials, Kamya said the Inspectorate of Government was going to launch an investigation into the Civil Aviation Authority.