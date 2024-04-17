Fatal accident causes traffic gridlock on Entebbe road

Traffic Police and Special Forces Command officers have spent several hours towing a concrete mixing truck that overturned and rested on top of a salon car at Nkumba, on the Kampala-Entebbe Highway. Preliminary information indicates that one person who was in the Mitsubishi car has died, and the body is still trapped in the car. Entebbe road around Nkumba has experienced traffic jams, and motorists are advised to slow down as the road is now slippery for braking due to both fuel and car oils that have spilled, making braking difficult.